CHARLOTTE - N.C. -- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports a pizza delivery man was robbed by gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the robbery happened at 1:07a.m., in the 17800 block of Halton Park Drive.

Police said when the officers arrived, they encountered an adult male victim who had been robbed at gunpoint by 4 suspects.

The victim, a pizza delivery driver, was hit in the head with a firearm during the robbery and received a non-life threatening injury, police report.

According to police, the suspects then fled the scene in a white Dodge Ram pickup truck. Police later located the suspect's vehicle, which had been stolen from an Apartment complex the next prior.

The officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle but it refused to stop so a vehicle pursuit took place. The officers chased the vehicle until it wrecked by hitting a railroad crossing-arm pole located on Graham Street at Atando Avenue.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. All 4 of suspects, who are all males, were immediately taken into custody. 3 of the 4 suspects have been transported to the hospital by MEDIC where they are being treated for non-life threatening injuries they each received in the vehicle crash.

A firearm has been located and seized as evidence. Once the suspects have been formally charged by the Magistrate we will be able to release their names and charges.

The suspects have been identified as Joey Contreras, John Smith Jr., Kenan Peay and Dorien Martin.

