WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A plane crashed on New Walkertown Road and Kem Drive in Winston-Salem Saturday.

Two people were on board at the time.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

New Walkertown Road has reopened since the crash after being closed.

