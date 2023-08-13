1 dead after plane crashes into Lake Hickory

One person is confirmed dead after a small plane crashed into Lake Hickory on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

HICKORY, N.C. — One person is confirmed dead after a plane crashed into Lake Hickory on Sunday afternoon, Hickory Fire Department says.

A power line was also knocked down due to the crash, initially causing over 18,000 outages shortly before noon. Duke Energy told WCNC Charlotte that they rerouted power in order to restore it quickly. Power was fully restored by around 1:30 p.m.

The crash happened in the part of Lake Hickory that is inside Caldwell County, but all of the power outages are inside the City of Hickory in Catawba County.

Agencies from Burke County, Alexander County, Caldwell County and Catawba County are all responding to the crash.



It is unknown how many people were on board and if there were any other injuries.

WCNC Charlotte has a crew heading to Lake Hickory and we are working to learn more about other injuries and impacts.

WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts