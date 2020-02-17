CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An American Airlines plane made an emergency landing at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Monday afternoon.

The flight had taken off from Charlotte shortly before the emergency landing and was heading toward Philadelphia.

Officials have not confirmed the exact cause of the emergency landing, but there is visible damage to the right side of the plane with potential damage to the right engine.

Once the plane landed at Charlotte Douglas, several fire trucks and an ambulance responded, but have since cleared the area.

