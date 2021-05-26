1 killed in Plaza Midwood train crash, police say

One person was killed in a crash involving a train near the intersection of Louise Avenue and Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash involving a train in Charlotte's Plaza Midwood neighborhood early Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

According to CMPD, the crash happened in the 900 block of Louise Avenue, near the intersection with Central Avenue. It happened around 3 a.m.

Central Avenue is currently closed at Louise Avenue while detectives investigate the crash and crews clear the scene. CMPD has not identified the person who was killed or released any further details.