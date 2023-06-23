Plaza Midwood's House of Africa is more than an art gallery

The House of Africa in Plaza Midwood has been a Charlotte staple for African history and art for nearly 30 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The House of Africa in Plaza Midwood brings a vibe that not only educates but brings the community together for good things.

House of Africa has been a fixture on Thomas Avenue since the 1990s, and for 27 years, its owner has helped educate the Queen City on African culture.

"We don't just carve, it's ceremonial," Pape Ndiaye, House of Africa's founder, said. "We have pieces that were carved last week or 20 years ago. We have pieces that are from the 17th century to the 20th century."

House of Africa is more than just an art gallery. It's a one-of-a-kind Charlotte landmark that gives customers a history lesson while they shop.

"Knowledge, we believe that knowledge is deeply rooted in culture and heritage is power," Ndiaye said. "The lack of it is confusion, and restriction."

Ndiaye uses his shop as more than just a business. It's a true connection to making a better community for everyone.

"I believe the future is going to be bright. We have to fall on togetherness in order to have the future be bright," he said. "The togetherness we need for the community to be one. Blood may be thicker than water, but it is the water of life that keeps us all connected."

House of Africa is known for its Juneteenth celebration. If you missed out on the celebration, you can still get to know more about the culture by stopping by and visiting this Plaza Midwood staple.

Contact Larry Sprinkle at lsprinkle@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.