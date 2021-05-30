ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Detectives are looking for answers after a man was shot in Pasquotank County overnight.
The Elizabeth City Police Department said it got a call on Sunday, May 30 just before 1:30 a.m. about a person who was shot on 611 South Martin L King Drive.
When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found a man, 36-year-old William Leigh Norman, Jr. from Plymouth, NC lying unresponsive and injured. He was shot multiple times.
Police said Norman was immediately taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center by Pasquotank-Camden EMS. He died there from his injuries.
The Elizabeth City Police Department said the shooting remains under an active investigation at this time and is urging anyone who has information on the incident to call the department at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-355-5555.