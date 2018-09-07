CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Dozens of firefighters and law enforcement officers are getting ready to bike across the Carolinas to honor those killed in the line of duty.

In the seventh annual Carolina Brotherhood bike ride, first responders will ride nearly 600 miles in six days to honor the 17 first responders, 13 firefighters and four law-enforcement officers, who died in 2016.

A local volunteer firefighter said the ride is symbolic of the community he serves at work every day.

"It's called the 'Carolina Brotherhood,'" said Eric Huhn of East Lincoln Fire Department. "It really is a brotherhood, police and fire. I mean, I see it every day."

The group will begin their journey in Moncks Corner, South Carolina on Monday and will ride all the way to Pineville.

