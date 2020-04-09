For years, the statue of the Confederate soldier has caused divided discussion throughout the town—some who say it should stay, others who hope to see it go.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Local activists in Gaston County are upset after two Gaston County judges signed an order banning protests within 300 feet of the courthouse.

This comes amid continued demonstrations over a Confederate Monument in front of the courthouse, which was supposed to be removed last month until those plans fell through.

“They’re hurtful,” North Carolina Senator Natasha Marcus said. “They are relics to the Jim Crow past and our past of slavery. They are monuments to the Confederacy which were efforts to keep certain people enslaved for the rest of their lives.”

Senator Marcus also mentioned that as a lawmaker she is doing her part to try and get a current state law overturned which states monuments on public property can not be removed. But in the case of this Confederate monument in Cornelius, it sits on private property and is owned by the Mt. Zion Monument Association. As the owners, they have the final say.

HAPPENING NOW: protesters are gathering in front of the courthouse after Gaston County’s head judges signed an order prohibiting protests within 300 feet of the courthouse during business hours. Protesters are risking arrest by violating the order. pic.twitter.com/on4Fs48ZlK — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) September 4, 2020

Some community members are saying the time to act is now.