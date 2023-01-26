3 taken to hospital after fire at NASCAR team race shop

Multiple team members were hurt during a large fire at the Reaume Brothers Racing shop in Mooresville, officials said.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Three people were hurt during a fire at Reaume Brothers Racing in Mooresville Thursday morning, fire officials said.

Mooresville Fire-Rescue responded to a fire at the team's shop, located just off Highway 21 near the interchange with Highway 150 around 11:30 a.m. When crews got to the scene, they saw heavy smoke and flames inside the building.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames quickly but the building was significantly damaged, according to the fire department. Three people were treated for injuries at the scene.

One crew member was rushed to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center for smoke inhalation. Another person was taken to Baptist Hospital for burns and the third patient was treated and released, according to Mooresville Fire-Rescue.

We will update the situation as we learn more details. pic.twitter.com/pbUMwaj0Jd — Reaume Brothers Racing (@RBR_Teams) January 26, 2023

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

🚨STRUCTURE FIRE🚨 At approximately 11:30 am on Thursday January 26, 2023, Mooresville Fire-Rescue was dispatched to 110... Posted by Mooresville Fire-Rescue on Thursday, January 26, 2023

