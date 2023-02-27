'Reckless' | CMPD cracking down on drivers taking over the streets to perform dangerous stunts

This weekend, CMPD issued 15 citations, made two arrests, and seized eight vehicles and one firearm - all in an effort to deter future meetups.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Incidents of drivers shutting down streets to perform dangerous stunts are happening across the Queen City.

One of them happened in the early morning hours Sunday in uptown, across from the NASCAR Hall of Fame and the Convention Center.

CMPD received several calls about people doing donuts and burnouts at the intersection of East Brooklyn Village and South Brevard Street this weekend.

Markings from the tires can still be seen on the road. This is just one of several takeover incidents police said they responded to.

The agency said they are also investigating a hit-and-run involving a light pole in connection to the takeover incident.

CMPD called these stunts dangerous and said they are taking this type of unlawfulness seriously.

This weekend, it issued 15 citations, made 2 arrests, and seized 8 vehicles and 1 firearm - all in an effort to deter future meetups.

People who live in the area said this is the second time in about a month a takeover has happened at this intersection. They said they are fed up with the noise and chaos from these car stunts.

Kena Gilbert works as a concierge at The Francis across the street from where it all happened.

“I had so many complaints Sunday morning about all of the noise and the fresh tire marks in the streets," said Gilbert. "None of our residents were happy about that at all.

“I heard some tires screech on the road and also heard some racing going down 277,” said Mateo Madrid.

They are both concerned someone will get hurt.

“It’s a total disregard for the people in the neighborhood, for the regular drivers because they cut off traffic,” said Gilbert.

“What if I walk across the street or walk on the sidewalk and they’re spinning and they go on the sidewalk and they hit me or someone else….that’s a tragedy that could easily be prevented,” said Madrid.

Charlotte City Councilman, Malcolm Graham called the antics reckless.

“This is crazy, it makes no sense," said Graham. "It’s unlawful and it’s dangerous for those participating and watching and it’s annoying to those who live in uptown.”

He said it’s important for police to know when these meet-ups are happening.

“Visibility from our law enforcement and active enforcement when these things occur is top of mind,” said Graham. “This is not the environment we want to create in our city and we need to prosecute those who are involved to the fullest of the law.”

Monday, CMPD gave an update on this weekend’s street takeover saying putting a stop to them is a top priority and the agency has ramped up enforcement efforts.

CMPD Press Briefing - February 27, 2023

“In instances where we have an idea of where they are going to be we will be proactive. When they pop up in places we were not expecting then we respond and we have a protocol in place to maximize law enforcement,” said CMPD, Major Dave Johnson.

Street takeovers are not a new issue in the city. CMPD said there are challenges they face in tracking down drivers because they scatter when the police arrive.

“As we are identifying folks that are participating and folks that are there spectating… our ultimate goal is to cut the head of the snake and get the person organizing this,” said Johnson.

He adds many of these street takeovers happen at night, locations change and some involve hundreds of drivers.

“Many of the drivers of these cars are not the registered owners of these cars and nor do many of these cars have the properly licensed plate that is supposed to be on these cars.”

So far this month, enforcement efforts led to 54 citations, 5 arrests,11 vehicles towed/held as evidence, 1 vehicle seized, and 1 firearm seized.

Johnson said CMPD is targeting street takeovers and street racing groups and is conducting enforcement operations.

“They will have to have their day in court and there are costs associated with receiving a citation... especially one for reckless driving," said Johnson. “We hope that in conjunction with the possibility of losing access to their vehicle will have the proper teeth that we need.”

Major Johnson said they have protocols in place to respond to these takeovers in a safe way.

“These pursuits policies which are in place to put some guardrail up and help mitigate harm to the citizens and the public of Charlotte only permits officers to pursue crimes dangerous to life," explained Johnson. "These street takeovers and burnout do not rise to the level of crime in which officers are authorized to pursuit."