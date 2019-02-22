CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On February 21, 2018, the world woke up to the news that Rev. Billy Graham had passed away.

The 99-year-old was America's pastor and Charlotte's favorite son.

Billy Graham was a household name not just in Charlotte but all around the world. More than 2,000 people attended his funeral, including President Trump.

NBC Charlotte sat down with Rev. Franklin Graham to talk about what this past year has been like without his father.

"As a family, it doesn't feel like it's been a year," Franklin said. "I think when my father passed away, there was so much activity over that 10-day period for me, personally, I really didn't have a chance to mourn. It was not really until the summer that I began to really reflect on what it meant to lose my father."

When everything did eventually settle down, Franklin said he really began to feel the void.

"It wasn't that I was in mourning. I knew where my father was and knew he was in heaven in the presence of God. He was back with my mother, you know, you can't be sad for that, but there is still a little bit of emptiness because I feel that emptiness on Sundays," Franklin explained.

"Every Sunday, I would go and see my father for 20 something years and continued prior to that with my mother. I would go see her every Sunday, so something you've been doing almost 30 years, now you're not doing it anymore, and you wake up on Sunday, oh, I'm not going to Montreat anymore. I'm not going to see my father today, and that was one of the hard things for me," added Franklin.

"Are you guys keeping his house there?" NBC Charlotte's Sarah French asked.

"We are going to keep it. He gave that to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA). We are going to make that into a small conference center where churches, maybe a board of elders want to go and pray and spend the afternoon just reading the scripture and studying and having time together as a church we can do that in that house."

"Talk about the future of the BGEA," French said.

"We are gonna keep doing the same thing. We ain't changing nothing. We are going to keep telling people reassurance of heaven how their sins can be forgiven I'm going to keep on doing what we do," said Franklin.