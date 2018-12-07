CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some big drop in scores for some notable Charlotte restaurants in this week's Restaurant Report Card.

Each week, NBC Charlotte scours the health inspection reports looking for the violations that could make you sick.

We begin at a popular spot in northeast Charlotte, and all you can say is 'wow' when you see this report. Flamin Kitchen at 2130 East Arbors Dr. had some interesting and eyebrow-raising violations that earned it a low score.

First, the inspector noted raw chicken, raw beef, and cooked chicken in the same container. One employee was handling raw animal food, then touched the ready to eat food, then touched the phone, then went back to making more food, all that without washing or changing gloves.

There were flies and wasps in the kitchen and, to boot, one employee was seen sleeping in a lawn chair in the kitchen with his feet propped up on the utensils customers use to eat.

Their score? 75.5, that’s a C, and way down from a previous 91.

Next up is Harpers in South Park, right across from the mall. This place had dirty glasses in the bar; some were still stained with lipstick and some sort of dried liquid. The doors on their ice machine had green algae growing. The inspector noted he had to come back to verify it was cleaned.

Some of their food was old or not dated at all. The house-made Thousand Island dressing was nine days old, the marinara sauce was also nine days old, and their roasted garlic was 78 days old.

Their grade? 90.5, still an A, but a significant drop from their last score of 97.

Last up this week is the Carolina Ale House at the uptown location on College Street.

There was a buildup on the ice machine walls; it needed to be cleaned. Cooked chicken coming off the grill wasn’t cooked enough. It was below 165 degrees and had to be put back on the grill.

The cooler wasn’t cooling enough, and the milk at the bottom of the cooler was too warm, so it was tossed out.

Their score? 87, that’s a B.

