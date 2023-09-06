Longtime Charlotte police officer dies at home, chief says

Officer Anthony "Tony" Crawford was a member of CMPD since 1989, according to the department.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A retired officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has died, Chief Johnny Jenning announced Thursday.

Retired Airport Division Officer Anthony “Tony” Crawford passed away at his home in Waxhaw on Tuesday.

Officer Crawford had been a member of CMPD since 1989, serving as one of the first bike patrol officers and community coordinators in the Central Division, according to Chief Jennings. He retired from the CMPD in 2013 and was hired back in September 2013 and assigned to the Airport Division.

Officer Crawford was also a member of CMPD’s security team for the Charlotte Hornets since the team’s inception.

"Known, trusted and counted on around the Spectrum Center, he will be truly irreplaceable." Chief Jennings said of Officer Crawford in a tweet.

No arrangements have been announced yet following Officer Crawford's passing.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts