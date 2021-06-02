First-ever Rock Hill Pride Weekend slated for June 25-27

An outdoor party and drag brunch are two staples of the festivities.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Part of Rock Hill will get a little more colorful toward the end of June, all in the name of LGBTQ+ pride.

Copper Dwelling + Design Mercantile is hosting the first-ever Rock Hill Pride Weekend from June 25-27. The weekend promises vendors, celebration, drag performances, and more. The weekend kicks off Friday evening with the 2021 Mr. and Ms. Rock Hill Pride Pageant, and concludes with a drag brunch on Sunday.

Friday, June 25: The 2021 Mr. and Ms. Rock Hill Pride Pageant Where: Hideaway on East Baskins Road in Rock Hill Competitors register from 6 until 7 p.m., pageant starts at 8 p.m. Entry fee: $30 Categories: Pride Presentation, Gown, On-Stage Question, Talent The winner receives $150 the night of the pageant, along with a crown and sash. Winners also will be booked during the festival on Saturday during the day, during the after-party show Saturday night, and during Buff Faye's Drag Brunch on Sunday. They also earn two bookings at Kounter the following year First alternate will receive $50 the night of the pageant Questions can be emailed to DJBearTrax@gmail.com

Saturday, June 26:Outdoor Pride Festival Where: The Mercantile on West White Street in Rock Hill Time: 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. Featuring: Live music, drag queens, shaved ice, and vendors

Saturday, June 26: Be You: Rock Hill Pride Party Times: Doors open at 6 p.m., drag show at 11 p.m. Where: Hideaway on East Baskins Road in Rock Hill

Sunday, June 27: Buff Faye's Drag Brunch Pride Edition: Journey to Oz Where: Kounter on East Main Street in Rock Hill Times: Seating and food service at 11 a.m., show at noon Tickets can be bought online

