x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Local News

First-ever Rock Hill Pride Weekend slated for June 25-27

An outdoor party and drag brunch are two staples of the festivities.
Credit: muchomoros - stock.adobe.com
(stock image)

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Part of Rock Hill will get a little more colorful toward the end of June, all in the name of LGBTQ+ pride.

Copper Dwelling + Design Mercantile is hosting the first-ever Rock Hill Pride Weekend from June 25-27. The weekend promises vendors, celebration, drag performances, and more. The weekend kicks off Friday evening with the 2021 Mr. and Ms. Rock Hill Pride Pageant, and concludes with a drag brunch on Sunday.

Here's the breakdown of events:

  • Friday, June 25: The 2021 Mr. and Ms. Rock Hill Pride Pageant
    • Where: Hideaway on East Baskins Road in Rock Hill
    • Competitors register from 6 until 7 p.m., pageant starts at 8 p.m.
    • Entry fee: $30
    • Categories: Pride Presentation, Gown, On-Stage Question, Talent
    • The winner receives $150 the night of the pageant, along with a crown and sash. Winners also will be booked during the festival on Saturday during the day, during the after-party show Saturday night, and during Buff Faye's Drag Brunch on Sunday. They also earn two bookings at Kounter the following year
    • First alternate will receive $50 the night of the pageant
    • Questions can be emailed to DJBearTrax@gmail.com 
  • Saturday, June 26:Outdoor Pride Festival
    • Where: The Mercantile on West White Street in Rock Hill
    • Time: 11 a.m. through 3 p.m.
    • Featuring: Live music, drag queens, shaved ice, and vendors
  • Saturday, June 26: Be You: Rock Hill Pride Party
    • Times: Doors open at 6 p.m., drag show at 11 p.m.
    • Where: Hideaway on East Baskins Road in Rock Hill
  • Sunday, June 27: Buff Faye's Drag Brunch Pride Edition: Journey to Oz

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

Contact Matthew Ablon at mablon@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Related Articles