Rock Hill man charged with distributing cocaine at popular bar, drug agents say

The case is part of a drug enforcement unit investigation.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A popular Rock Hill bar and restaurant is now part of a drug investigation. Police said Adam Perlowich distributed cocaine at Tattooed Brews on Main Street in Rock Hill on two different occasions.

The case is part of a Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit investigation. Agents said they caught Perlowich distributing cocaine in September 2021 and in January 2022.

Detectives said in the January 2022 incident, Perlowich distributed 3 grams of cocaine at the bar and 2 grams in the September 2021 incident.

Perlowich was arrested this week. According to reports obtained by WCNC Charlotte, drug agents found marijuana, cocaine, mushrooms, and a sawed-off shotgun at his home. He faces multiple drug and gun charges.

"I represent Mr. Perlowich in this case, along with my partner Michael Brown, Jr.," attorney Zach Merritt, who represents Perlowich, said in a statement, "We are very curious why law enforcement would wait almost a year to prosecute these charges. If they thought he was some sort of danger to the community, we would think that they would’ve acted quicker. The truth is that Mr. Perlowich is not a danger to the community and he denies these charges."

Tattooed Brews has become a big draw in downtown Rock Hill, offering food, drinks, and regularly participating in events like St. Patrick’s Day.

Perlowich worked at the bar but the business is owned by his wife.

“It surprised me for sure," Rock Hill resident Mark Smith said. "Everything I’ve ever known of him is super kind guy, give you the shirt off his back, that sort of thing.”

“If they’re really guilty, I’m happy that the cops caught them because that should send a message," Rock Hill native Trevor Thompson said.

On Thursday, the bar was open for business. It’s supposed to be a big weekend for Tattooed Brews -- it is participating in the Rock Hill Pride Festival, which is expected to draw a crowd.

Perlowich’s attorney Zach Merritt said in a statement, “At this point, these charges are simply allegations. Under our laws, Mr. Perlowich is presumed to be innocent. Our office will be conducting its own independent investigation on Mr. Perlowich’s behalf.”