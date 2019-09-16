ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill teenager with a gunshot wound was pronounced dead at MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center on Sunday, according to officials.

Coroner Karla Deese said the deputy coroner was called to the hospital in Lancaster around 4:15 p.m. The victim was identified as 19-year-old Jaquavious Neely.

Lancaster Police told NBC Charlotte the shooting happened around 3 p.m. on Carmel Road. A suspect had been identified; however, no arrest had been made yet, according to police.

