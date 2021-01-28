Former Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera is cancer free, daughter says

Former Panthers head coach and current Washington head coach Ron Rivera is officially cancer-free. His daughter Courtney made the announcement Thursday WBTV reported.
“Thank you all for the love and prayers just got off the phone with mom and dad leaving the hospital @RiverboatRonHC is officially cancer free!!!,” Courtney Rivera tweeted.
Many learned of Rivera's diagnosis with cancer back in August 2020 after the Washington Football Team made the Twitter post below. Rivera told ESPN's Schefter that he was diagnosed with lymph node cancer. Schefter followed up to specify that Rivera had Squamous cell cancer of his neck.
In October of the same year, he completed his treatments and was able to ring the bell at Inova hospital in Northern Virginia to signify his accomplishment.
Congratulations Ron!