Gov. Roy Cooper visits west Charlotte COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The governor's visit was the first of two afternoon visits in the Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina's governor made a trip from Raleigh to Charlotte for two engagements, including a look at a local COVID-19 vaccine clinic and a grant announcement at a local university.

Gov. Roy Cooper first stopped at the MEDIC vaccine clinic at 1 p.m. in west Charlotte. The clinic, located along Wilkinson Boulevard, is a collaboration between the Mecklenburg County Department of Health, Emergency Medical Services, and the North Carolina National Guard, all working to reach underserved populations. The clinic also prepares shots for homebound residents.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary for North Carolina's Department of Health and Human Services, will also join Gov. Cooper on this visit.

After that visit wrapped up, Gov. Cooper will then headed to Johnson C. Smith University for a special grant announcement being held by Wells Fargo at 2:30 p.m. According to a news release from the bank, grants aimed at critical community needs across Charlotte will be announced. Gov. Cooper will make remarks at the announcement, along with Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf, Charlotte mayor Vi Lyles, and U.S. Representative Alma Adams among others.

