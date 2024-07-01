SC is changing who inspects restaurants. Here's what you need to know.

Starting July 1, 2024, the State Department of Agriculture will take responsibility for overseeing these inspections.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Changes are on the horizon for the inspection of food establishments in South Carolina.

Starting July 1, 2024, the State Department of Agriculture will take responsibility for overseeing these inspections, marking a shift away from the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). This change is part of a law signed earlier this year, which split DHEC into two separate agencies.

Farmers Market Xchange, located in the Vista, is one of the 22,000 retail food establishments in the state currently subject to inspections by DHEC.

Co-owner Larry Schneeberger emphasized their commitment to customer protection, saying, "We serve everything according to temp, we cook stuff per temp, we control our meat refrigerators. It is hard work to maintain an A grade."

According to Regulatory Assistant Commissioner Derek Underwood, the transition to the State Department of Agriculture will not result in any big changes for businesses or customers.

"Same regulations, same laws, just a different face to that regulatory body,” said Underwood.

The State Department of Agriculture already oversees the regulation of warehouses and distribution centers and will now extend its purview to include grocery stores, food trucks, cafeterias, restaurants, and more.

“We're very rapid to react to any type of issues or complaints and illness, contamination, or recall the products were very fast to act on that. I think the industry is going to see us as being very proactive in our approach,” said Underwood.

In anticipation of the increased workload, the agency is hiring an additional 120 positions to meet the heightened demand.

“Food safety will be the flagship of our agency. 53 to 54% of our agents will be focused on food safety in our state,” said Underwood. “This will be something that everybody every day will be able to recognize how important the farmer in agriculture is and what impact we make on their lives.”

For business owners like Larry Schneeberger, the transition holds the promise of greater efficiency. He hopes that having one agency handle producer inspections, meat inspections, health inspections, and food safety inspections will mean fewer administrative hassles.

"Now it will just be one person they will inspect our producer, inspect our meat, and do our health inspection, our food safety inspection—it’s easier for business."

These changes come as part of a broader restructuring, as the law also designates the Department of Veterans Affairs to be responsible for veteran's homes in the state.