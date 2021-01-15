x
More than 600 SC National Guard members deployed to Washington for inauguration

Approximately 650 members of the South Carolina National Guard have been deployed to Washington, D.C., to support security for the upcoming inauguration.
Credit: Sgt Brian Calhoun, South Carolina National Guard
U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard receive a briefing from U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina, at the South Carolina National Guard readiness center in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, Jan. 14, 2021, before traveling to the District of Columbia in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Members of the South Carolina National Guard have been deployed to Washington, D.C., to support security for the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. 

Officials say approximately 650 Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard are joining service members from other states in the nation’s capital to provide support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021.

The South Carolina National Guard will work in various roles to support the District of Columbia National Guard and local civilian authorities. Assignments will include staffing traffic control points, security checkpoints and managing the flow of personnel to ensure spectators are able to move around smoothly and safely before, during, and after the inauguration events. 

"I am proud of the service members in the South Carolina National Guard and their ability to respond when the state and nation needs them," said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty, Adjutant General for South Carolina. 

"This past year was historically busy for the National Guard and we are prepared to continue meeting the demands of 2021," McCarty said. "Our Soldiers and Airmen have been actively supporting the COVID-19 response efforts in the state for more than 300 days and now we will also be joining other states and territories in our nation's capital in support of the Presidential Inauguration." 

The National Guard routinely performs these types of missions during major events and is able to seamlessly integrate with interagency partners. The South Carolina National Guard has previously supported past Presidential Inauguration events and officials say they are proud to be doing so again.

