'We’re basically homeless' | Seniors evacuated after flooding still in limbo with no future housing options nailed down

Nilka McDonald has lived at the Magnolia Senior Apartments for about three years. Now, the place she said the place she called home is destroyed.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of Magnolia Senior Apartments residents are still in limbo after a busted pipe and flooding forced them out of their homes Christmas weekend. Displaced and with hotel fees covered through the end of the month, the big question is what’s next?

For weeks, these seniors have been living with friends and family members, with many in hotels. The city of Charlotte is paying for the stay through Jan. 31. However, residents say they need more time to get back on their feet.

“Right now, we’re basically homeless,” she said.

This week, McDonald got a chance to go back to her apartment, assess the damages and grab what she could salvage.

“My couch, my console table, the furniture is just gone,” McDonald said. “And the mold, it’s just everywhere.”

She is one of 85 seniors who hasn’t been able to stay in her apartment since Christmas day.

McDonald is now at the Residence Inn by Marriott living out of suitcases and bags.

“The hotel has been pretty good, but it’s not home,” McDonald said. “There’s nothing like sleeping in your own, bed but my bed is full of water right now.”

McDonald, who lives on a fixed income, said she is left with very few options.

“It’s kind of making me anxious because you just don’t know what is going to happen after those 10 days,” McDonald said. “Are we just going to be told, 'Hey you’re on your own… lease terminated.' It’s not like any of us don’t want to pay rent. My rent was always paid on time. Senior housing all over Charlotte, they can find rooms for us?”

Community groups like ‘Be You Be Great’ have boots on the ground to assist the seniors. Willis Draughn Jr. is the founder.

“We’re helping them with moving items, moving from hotels and loving on folks,” he said. “Also with food, clothes, taking them to doctor appointments.”

He is working with city leaders to see what more can be done.

“We’re asking for a little more help,” Draughn Jr said. “As of now the extension to stay in the hotels is the 31st of this month and right now there are no answers of when the residents can move back in or how long the remodeling will take.”

The group is looking at apartments for seniors in the area with available rooms. The goal is to place as many residents as possible by the end of the month.

A spokesperson for the city of Charlotte said when it comes to taking any further actions, the city will have an update next week.