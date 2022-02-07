Sentencing date reset for Claremont man involved in U.S. Capitol riot due to COVID-19 symptoms

The motion was filed on Monday, Feb. 7.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Catawba County man involved in breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, will learn his sentence at a later date due to COVID-19.

According to court documents obtained by WCNC Charlotte, U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth granted James Little's motion to have his sentencing hearing reset to March 14. It was originally set for Friday, Feb. 11.

Little is from Claremont in Catawba County, just outside of Charlotte.

The move comes after his attorney, Peter Adolf, filed a motion on Friday, Feb. 4, to have the sentencing reset due to Little testing positive for the virus and continuing to experience COVID-19 symptoms.

Adolf is based out of the Charlotte office for the Federal Public Defender - Western District of North Carolina

"On or about Friday, January 28, 2022, Mr. Little became ill, displaying flu-like symptoms. Shortly thereafter he tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and is therefore suffering from COVID-19. As of this writing, ten days later, he continues to suffer from symptoms of COVID-19 and has undergone medical treatment therefor as recently as yesterday, February 3," the motion reads.

The motion went on to say there was concern about Little being able to "meaningful participate" in the upcoming sentencing due to COVID-19 symptoms.

Now, Little will appear in court in March via Zoom. He originally faced four charges related to his involvement in the riot. He has since reached a plea deal with prosecutors, agreeing to admit he entered the Capitol without the authority to do so.

Little pleaded guilty on Nov. 16, 2021. He could face up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts