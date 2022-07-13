'We need help' | Gastonia ministry struggles with sewage problems

Faith, Hope, and Love Ministries said it doesn't have the funds for the fix.

Example video title will go here for this video

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia ministry claims they're having sewage problems behind their church. But the city government says the leakage isn't coming from a city-owned line. Now, Faith, Hope, and Love Ministries say it doesn't have the money to fix it.

“We owe our homeless better than what they’re getting,” Pastor Moses Colbert said.

Pastor Colbert does what he can, with what he has, to help those on the streets. But some say the way they operate isn't always ideal.

Right now, there are some people are living on the church's property, but the conditions are becoming unlivable.

According to the City of Gastonia, the sewer line at the property has been inspected and cleared by Two Rivers Utilities. They have determined that there is no leakage from a city-owned line.

Pastor Colbert says he doesn't necessarily believe that.

“We’re doing our part, but we need help," he said.

“Nobody wants to help, and I don’t get that," said Scotty Johnson, Program Director for the ministry.

Johnson walked WCNC Charlotte through an encampment behind the church, to show how the sewage is impacting the people who live here.

“It be raining, and it’s all over, and it’s terrible and it smells," said Whitney Brooks.



Brooks has made the ministry's property her home for the last five months. She says it's the only spot in Gastonia that works for her.

“If we go somewhere, we have to move. This is about the only spot in Gastonia that I know of now, and I’ve been in and out for 12 years and it’s getting worse and worse and worse," Brooks said. “They’re doing what they can, but there’s only so many of them."

The City of Gastonia says they're unsure what is causing the standing water on the property.

Once the property gets cleaned up, Colbert says they hope to build around 200 tiny homes on the church's property as part of a program to help get people off the streets, but they need money to do that.

If you would like to help the ministry, Colbert says people can email him at mosescolbert9@gmail.com or call at 980-251-7227. They can also come by the church which is located at 418 North Oakland Street in Gastonia.