Shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. was justified, Pasquotank County district attorney says

District Attorney Andrew Womble shared the results of an NCSBI investigation into Brown's death. He said the deadly deputy shooting was justified.

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. — The Pasquotank County District Attorney released the results of a state investigation into the death of Andrew Brown Jr., calling the deputy shooting justified.

“While tragic, the shooting of Mr. Brown was justified due to his actions," District Attorney Andrew Womble said. He went on to say that Brown’s actions “caused three deputies to reasonably believe it was necessary to use deadly force to protect themselves and others.”

Brown was shot and killed by Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies on April 21 after law enforcement officials tried to execute a search warrant at a home in Elizabeth City. Investigators planned to take him into custody after gathering evidence and confirming that he sold drugs in Dare County.

Womble dove into the details of what the North Carolina State Bureau Investigation found as the agency looked into the shooting and Brown's death. During a Tuesday morning press conference, he presented images and videos from separate police body camera footage of the scene.

Womble said deputies didn't start shooting at Brown until after Brown tried to flee the scene in his car and they shouted commands at him to stop.

Once he started driving away, disregarding deputy commands, shots were fired at the car.

Authorities have looked into law enforcement personnel records, ballistic reports, witness testimonies, a crime scene report and bodyworn camera footage as well as other evidence to get to the bottom of this investigation.

A medical examiner's report that was used in this investigation showed that Brown was shot twice -- once in his shoulder and then another shot to the back of his head at the base of his skull.

The medical examiner also found multiple abrasions on his right arm and right leg that were superficial shrapnel wounds. Womble also said a bag containing a white substance consistent with crystal meth was found in Brown's mouth. The cause of Brown's death was listed as multiple gunshot wounds.

Previously, Brown family attorneys delivered the results of an independent autopsy which found that Brown was shot five times -- four times in his right arm and then another time in the back of the head.

Womble said Brown was attempting to evade arrest before, during and after the shooting and that the deputies acted reasonably during the incident. He continued to say that there's no evidence that the deputies shot at Brown excessively. No officer involved in the incident will be criminally charged.