A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing, endangered Statesville woman who may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says 23-year-old Katerina “KT” French was last seen on Gregory Road in Statesville. French is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet tall with shoulder-length brown hair and blue eyes.

French was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black and white pajama pants and black sneakers. Anyone with information about French’s whereabouts is asked to call Officer Herman with the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.

