Some SC schools switching to virtual learning on Friday due to weather

With Hurricane Ian approaching the Carolinas, some school districts are taking measures to keep students safe.

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Several school districts are changing their schedules in preparation for Hurricane Ian.

Chesterfield CSD is having an early release day on Thursday before switching to virtual learning on Friday. On Thursday, all schools in the district will be released at 11:30 a.m.

All extra-curricular activities at Chesterfield CSD will be canceled on Friday.

Lancaster CSD similarly is switching to virtual learning on Friday for all of its schools.

Chester CSD has yet to make a decision on this matter. District officials say they are monitoring the situation with Chester County Emergency Management and will share an update when a decision is made.

Districts in the York County School Division, such as the Clover School District, Rock Hill Schools, and Fort Mill Schools, have not decided on their plan at this time. Rock Hill Schools say they are meeting with York County Emergency Management directors on Thursday to further plan.

The South Carolina Department of Education (SC DOE) has guidance for districts regarding inclement weather and what conditions can be unsafe for school buses. Winds over 30 mph can greatly impact a bus's handling while driving, according to the SC DOE.