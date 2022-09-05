Because it was so shallow, that likely contributed to it being felt over a broader area.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Another day, another earthquake that people all across central South Carolina felt. However, this one is the strongest of any of the ones we've felt in recent months.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck at 2:43 p.m. Wednesday in an area 3.2 miles east of Elgin. The USGS shake map has gotten almost 3,000 reports of people feeling it, with reports all across Richland, Kershaw, and Lexington Counties and has far north as Charlotte.

It was originally reported as a 3.3 quake but the USGS revised that up about 50 minutes after the quake happened. That's typical that a magnitude gets revised as better data comes in.

It was at a depth of just over one mile below the surface. Because it was so shallow, that likely contributed to it being felt over a broader area.

A smaller aftershock happened 14 minutes later at 2:57 p.m. That 2.06 magnitude quake was 3.8 miles east of Elgin at a depth of 1.36 miles. At that strength, it's unlikely people felt that one unless they were near the epicenter.

This comes just days after a 3.4 earthquake struck in that same general area at 1:31 a.m. Sunday.

Wednesday's quake is the strongest of the more than three dozen tremors that have struck near the Elgin area since last December.

Despite so many quakes happening in that time period, experts say this is something that can happen naturally. Scott White, a geology professor at the University of South Carolina, says they are continuing to research the earthquakes in an attempt to understand why this is happening and if it will continue.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 3.5 - 5 km E of Elgin, South Carolina https://t.co/LXUR5qL2sA — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) June 29, 2022