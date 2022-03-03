Gov. McMaster attends Indian Land ribbon-cutting of 190-acre development

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is attending two events in Lancaster County Thursday.

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is visiting Lancaster County Thursday where he is visiting the Greater Indian Land Chamber of Commerce and touring a new mixed-use commercial development.

McMaster is giving the keynote address at Thursday's meeting of the Greater Indian Land Chamber of Commerce.

Later in the afternoon, McMaster will attend the ribbon-cutting of the CrossRidge Center, a new development in Indian Land along Highway 521 near Indian Land Middle School.

This new 190-acre development is expected to feature 120,000 square feet of office space and a new 75,000 square foot YMCA.

WCNC Charlotte's Indira Eskieve is traveling with the governor Thursday and will have updates on WCNC Charlotte news starting at 4 p.m.

McMaster says South Carolina’s economy is booming, with 60K new jobs and $17 billion in capital investments in the state since 2017. @wcnc @henrymcmaster — Indira Eskieva WCNC (@IndiraEskieva) March 3, 2022

Contact Indira Eskieva at ieskieva@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Free podcasts from WCNC Charlotte

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.