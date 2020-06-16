One person dead, two injured after accident in south Charlotte

The Charlotte Fire Department said the 1700 block of Tyvola Road was shut down in both directions due to the accident.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died and two others were injured after vehicle accident in south Charlotte, according to Mecklenburg EMS.

It happened in the 1700 block of Tyvola Road Monday night.

The individual who has died, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The two injured were transported to Atrium Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

The Charlotte Fire Department said the stretch of Tyvola Road was shut down in both directions due to the accident, specifically between South Tryon Street and Speer Boulevard.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating. No further information about the accident has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with WCNC Charlotte for the latest as more information becomes available.