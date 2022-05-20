StarMed to give out more free formula next week

StarMed said it has 600+ units of free formula to giveaway on Thursday, May 26 starting at 10 a.m at its Central Avenue and Tuckaseegee Road locations.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — StarMed Healthcare just announced plans to give away 600 more cans of baby formula next week as families still scramble to find ways to feed their babies.

StarMed said it has 600+ units of free formula to giveaway on Thursday, May 26 starting at 10 a.m at its Central Avenue and Tuckaseegee Road locations.

No registration is required but supplies are limited. Their first distribution event took place on May 16. StarMed said its shipment arrived early, so they were hoping to distribute even more formula than they intended.

Some parents said the distribution was a good opportunity to get a backup can just in case, but others said they're out of options after finding nothing in stores.

CALENDAR ENTRY: Mornin', Charlotte! Thursday, May 26th starting at 10am we're going to be giving away the rest of our baby formula, 600+ units. We'll be at our Central Ave and Tuckaseegee Rd locations. Can't wait to see you out there again. Hang in there, #CLT! 💪✨♥️ pic.twitter.com/lbC7LsLWd6 — StarMed Healthcare (@StarMedCare) May 20, 2022

"I've been to a few different stores now," one mother said. "He drinks a certain kind of milk since his stomach's sensitive, and they've been out of it everywhere. I've had my mom, she lives in a different town, I've had her look for some."

Another woman said she's not worried about right now, but where things will be in a few weeks.

"I know she won't go without," she said. "What's going through my mind is I'm going to be covered for another month, but after that, where are we going to be? Is everything going to be back in stock or what is going on?"

