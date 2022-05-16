StarMed Healthcare to hand out formula Tuesday

As parents struggle to find formula for their children, StarMed Healthcare will be handing out Similac, Gerber and Nestle products for free on Tuesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — StarMed Healthcare announced it will be handing out baby formula this week for parents who are unable to find formula for their children due to the nationwide shortage.

In a tweet, StarMed said it would be distributing formula at its Tuckaseegee and Central locations. StarMed said it keeps formula on hand for various reasons and after checking inventory, it's able to give it to families in need.

No registration is required but supplies are limited.

StarMed has the following formula types on hand :

Gerber Good Start lactose-free powder

Similac Advance ready-to-feed bottles

Gerber Good Start GentlePro prebiotics ready-to-feed bottles

Nestle Nan Pro powder formula with iron

Formula will be given out at these locations on Tuesday, May 17 :

4001 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte, NC, 28208

5344 Central Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28212

Moms, dads, guardians who need formula. We keep some on-hand for various reasons. Our team has run inventory and we're going to hand this out in a smart way to those in most need Tuesday. It will be 100% free, no registration, you'll just need to swing by. Hang in there #CLT! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/5Hag4ikXOd — StarMed Healthcare (@StarMedCare) May 13, 2022

The Biden administration launched a web page last week with resources to help families who are unable to find formula during the shortage. The website includes manufacturer hotlines for Gerber, Abbott and Redkitts, and includes information about community resources.

The baby formula shortage is the result of supply chain disruptions and a recall by Abbott, stemming from contamination concerns. The recall in particular wiped out many brands covered by WIC, a federal program like food stamps that serves women, infants and children, though the program now permits brand substitutes.