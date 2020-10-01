STATESVILLE, N.C. — One person is dead and at least two people are injured after a hazmat spill at an industrial facility in Statesville.

There is a large emergency response presence at Lineage Logistics, located at 3766 Tayorsville Highway, which is about a mile north of the interchange with Interstate 40.

Around 1:53 p.m., emergency crews responded to a reported ammonia spill at the facility, officials confirmed to WCNC NBC Charlotte.

One person has died and multiple people are injured. At least two of those injured are believed to be paramedics.

The website for Lineage Logistics says their Statesville facility stores and ships food.

In commercial and facility environments, ammonia has numerous potential usages, including as a refrigerate gas and as a cleaning solution.

Ammonia is an irritating and corrosive substance. Small amounts of ammonia can cause coughing, and none and throat irritation. A large exposure to ammonia can cause burning of the nose, throat, and respiratory tract.

Ammonia exposure is typically treated with immediate medical care or hospitalization for decontamination.

WCNC NBC Charlotte is on-scene and will have updates online and on NBC Charlotte as information becomes available.

