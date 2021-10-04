No injuries reported after car crashes into popular Stallings-area restaurant

The restaurant owner said until the structural damage is checked out, they will exclusively operate through their pick-up window.

STALLINGS, N.C. — A car crashed into a popular Stallings-area restaurant Friday afternoon, according to the restaurant owner. Steak 'n Hoagie Shop owner Pete Pappas says, thankfully, nobody was injured.

Pappas said the person driving the vehicle was a customer and did not intend to drive into the restaurant.

Video shared with WCNC Charlotte shows the car turning into a parking space, then continuing up the curb and into the building. An alternate angle from security footage shows an employee at the register backing up and calling for assistance after witnessing the car crash in.

Pappas said the restaurant plans to remain open through repairs, but will only be using the pickup window until further notice as a structural engineer needs to assess the damage done to the building.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Stallings Police Department for more information.