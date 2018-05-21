CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Sunday's line of storms left a path of downed trees and flooding across the Charlotte area.

Over 240 Duke Energy customers are without power in Mecklenburg County. About 200 customers in Gaston County are also without power as of 9 p.m., according to Duke Energy.

An NBC Charlotte viewer shared a video of flooding at an apartment complex in University City.

According to the viewer, some of the tenants were forced to walk through roughly six inches of water at the apartment complex.

Near the Dilworth neighborhood, a large tree fell down on East Boulevard, shutting down one of the lanes briefly. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and Charlotte Fire worked to move the tree off the road.

No one was hurt from the downed tree.

A flash flood warning came and went for Rowan County and flood advisories were issued for Cabarrus, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan and York counties before expiring at 9 p.m. Sunday.

NBC Charlotte First Warn Storm Meteorologist Sarah Fortner said some of the folks living in north Charlotte saw up to 2.2 inches of rainfall earlier in the evening.

The scattered showers are expected to move in and out of the Queen City through midnight, according to the National Weather Service.

As for Monday, Charlotteans are expected to see scattered showers after 1 p.m. with a high of about 83 degrees, according to NWS. Charlotte will be under a 40-percent chance of precipitation Monday afternoon and drop to a 30-percent chance in the evening, NWS said.

All of Tuesday is expected to have a 40-percent chance of rain with possible thunderstorms before noon, NWS said.

