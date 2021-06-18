Sunflower season is kicking off and local farms are excited to show off the new blooms

Wise Acres Organic and Dogwood Farms allow you to take pictures and bring home stems

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Strawberry season is wrapping up and in exchange, we get sunflower season. The blooms are getting ready for all your beautiful family pictures and bouquets.

WCNC Charlotte spoke to a couple of local farms about how their sunflower season is looking this year, and what you need to know before heading to the farms.

First, we take you to Dogwood Farms in Belews Creek, North Carolina. It's about an hour and a half outside Charlotte. This father-son duo, below, Chris and Colt Crump, say their blooms will be ready to go come July 3, which is their opening day.

"We’re in the big town of Belews Creek. We have a caution light and a big lake right down the street, and we’re pretty much the only flower farm in Belews Creek,” Dogwood Farms Owner Chris Crump said.

If it's not raining, they are open. Specific hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and noon to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

Pictures are welcome and taking home some sunflowers.

“We absolutely want you to cut sunflowers," Crump said. "We have buckets and clippers, all they need to do is show up." For more information about Dogwood Farms, click here.

Now over to Indian Trail! That's where Farmer Robb Thorstenson and his wife run Wise Acres Organic Farms.

"The sunflowers are just coming in now, looking beautiful," Farmer Robb said. "They are the star of the show. If you need to fill up your Instagram account, all kinds of stuff like that.”

They've got you covered.

This farm is a great option, especially on the weekends, because they've got brick oven pizzas, playgrounds, animal farms, and hayrides to enjoy with the kids.

Along with snapping memorable photos, you can take home some flowers at this farm as well. "If you want to bring home some to a special person, we love it," Farmer Robb said. Each stem is one dollar.

Important to note, at this farm reservations are required. You can make yours by clicking here. Once you secure a spot, you're free to take advantage of all the activities at the farm.

