Target: Find out if you have recalled candles and how to get your refund

30+ varieties of candles are being recalled because the glass jar can crack while the candle is being used.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Target is recalling at least 30 kinds of jarred candles. According to the CPSC, the candle’s jar can crack or break during use, posing laceration and burn hazards. There are 137 reports of the jars breaking and at least six known injuries.

The CPSC estimated there are about 4.9 million of these candles nationwide. Look for: Threshold Glass Jar 5.5-ounce 1-Wick, 14-ounce 3-Wick, and 20-ounce 3-Wick Candles in multiple scents.

The recalled item numbers are printed on the bottom of the glass jars. As in the picture, you need to look at the bottom number, which is the Target Item Number.

HOW TO GET YOUR REFUND

According to the Target website:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles. Consumers should return the candles to any Target store for a refund or contact Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily to receive a prepaid return label.

Product Recall Details

Target Item Number:

054-09-1488

054-09-6393

054-09-9509

054-09-9789

054-09-9837

054-09-0051

054-09-0052

054-09-1217

054-09-3861

054-09-5401

054-09-6099

054-09-6205

054-09-8037

054-09-8523

054-09-8621

054-09-8753

054-09-9473

054-09-9926

054-09-0185

054-09-0458

054-09-0570

054-09-2433

054-09-3560

054-09-6389

054-09-7215

054-09-7216

054-09-7217

054-09-7218

054-09-8292

054-09-8344

054-09-8910

054-09-8964

054-09-9132

054-09-9219

054-09-9441

054-09-9550

054-09-9851

WHERE TO LOOK ON YOUR CANDLE JAR FOR THE NUMBER

Description: