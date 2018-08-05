CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Target stores are becoming a bullseye for all the wrong reasons.

NBC Charlotte is learning about nearly half a dozen crimes at local stores just in the past few days. Shoplifters have stolen hundreds of dollars in household items. In another case, police say a man robbed a Target by threatening an employee with a weapon.

At the Target store on Walker Branch Drive, police said a man took several items without paying for them, including luggage and a baseball bat. Police then said he threatened an employee outside the store with a blunt object.

Michael Hullender, photo via the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

Police arrested the man, later identified as 28-year-old Michael Hullender, and was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

“It’s really scary, it makes you not want to go shopping, especially by yourself,” said Deeann Burritt, a shopper.

It’s one of five crimes in as many days targeting Target stores. The store on Rea Road was hit three times by shoplifters. The items stolen include $600 vacuums.

“Maybe they (Target) need to tighten things up,” said shopper Mandy Naman.

Police cited two other suspects in the shoplifting cases. Right now, investigators are not saying whether any of the crimes are connected. The robbery on Walker Branch Drive happened around 3 p.m. on Monday.

“Anybody can do anything at any time,” Burritt said.

Hullender, of Gaston County, was also charged with habitual larceny. His arrest is putting shoppers on alert in case there’s a next time.

“You have to watch for yourself because no one else is going to do it for you,” Burritt said.

“If you see something suspicious definitely need to report it,” Naman said.

Target sent NBC Charlotte the following statement in response to the recent string of crimes:

"At Target, we are committed to creating a safe and secure shopping environment in our stores. As part of this commitment to safety, we have robust procedures, policies and trainings in place to ensure that our stores are safe places to shop and work.We are grateful for the support and partnership of local law enforcement and their work to investigate these recent incidents at our stores in the area."

Police are still looking for the suspects in the three of the crimes.

