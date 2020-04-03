CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The Concord Police Department has charged five people for causing property damage to a new school under construction in Cabarrus County -- all five are teenagers.

Concord Police have charged 18-year-old Joseph Fusco, a student at Hickory Ridge Highschool, with two counts of misdemeanor injury to real property and three counts of misdemeanor breaking and entering.

Police are also working with juvenile authorities to obtain charges on four 17-year-old individuals who are also Hickory Ridge students. Officials say their charges will be similar to Fusco's.

It's not clear if the other suspects will be identified, due to their ages.

WCNC Charlotte first reported the incident on February 28. Investigators said the suspects broke into West Cabarrus High School, which is under construction, and trashed the hallways, spilled gallons of paint and broke windows.

RELATED: Cabarrus County high school broken into, trashed and vandalized

Construction crews discovered the damage on both February 17 and February 22. Damage included busted windows, damaged plumbing, holes in interior walls and more.

Concord Police said the suspects caused $100,000 worth of damage to the school, which is scheduled to open next school year.

Fusco was given a $15,000 bond and turned over to the Cabarrus County Jail.

The Concord Police Department asks anyone with information to call 704-920-5000 or contact Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

A brain injury changed everything for this couple. Recovery meant relearning everything—including their love for one another.

Three interactive maps to track coronavirus cases in US, around the world

Twin brother of Scott Brooks says arrest of his brother's killer brings closure