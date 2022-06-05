Tornado damage reported in Mebane

Emergency officials said it occurred Friday evening near the Orange and Alamance county line in Mebane.

MEBANE, N.C. — At least one tornado touched down in Mebane, according to Orange County Emergency Services.

They said several buildings sustained damage in the East Washington Street area.

Marie Pennington captured this photo of the damage reported at the Gildan Mebane Distribution Center on East Washington Street.

The tornado ripped off part of the building's wall. At least 30 people were inside at the time. There are also reports of tree damage along Mace

