Tornado Warning issued for Chesterfield County, South Carolina

A thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado is near McBee, South Carolina.

MCBEE, S.C. — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Chesterfield County, South Carolina.

At 4:12 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Clyde, or 11 miles west of Hartsville, moving northeast at 20 mph.

The warning is in effect until 4:30 p.m.

The tornado warning also includes a portion of Kershaw County, South Carolina.

When a tornado warning is issued, those inside the tornado warning polygon should immediately seek shelter inside a sturdy structure. If available, move to the most interior room on the lowest level of that sturdy structure.