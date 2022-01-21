'Hug the people you love' | Man 'blessed to be alive' after tree falls through home in Charlotte winter storm

The Charlotte homeowner said he is grateful to be alive after the roof collapsed all around him.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man considers himself lucky to be alive after a tree fell through his roof and almost on top of him. It happened on Kenlough Drive during Sunday night's winter weather in Charlotte.

"Me and the dogs were sitting on the couch right there as everything came down," Chris Dolge said.

Dolge said he was at home watching football when the tree fell on his roof. He said his two dogs reacted before he knew what was happening.

“They heard the tree snap at the roots and they started running before I knew what was happening until it hit the roof," Dolge said. "And when it hit the roof, I had about three seconds to react so I just covered my head."

Besides a few scratches and bruises, both Dolge and his two dogs are fine. He believes the tree collapsing could have been caused by ice and winds seen in Charlotte on Sunday night.

Dolge bought the home on Kenlough Drive with his fiancé only a year ago. He’s grateful she wasn’t home when it happened.

“It’s one of those things you see happen to other people, but you don’t think it will happen to you.”

Dolge estimates at least $150,000 in damages, and it’ll be a while before they’ll be able to live at the home again. But all that matters is that he's alive.

"I’m just feeling very blessed that I didn’t get more injured, that I’m alive," said Dolge, "Hug the people you love.”

