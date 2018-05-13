CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Two arrests were made Thursday in a homicide near southeast Charlotte earlier this month.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sergio Axel Coello-Perez, 16, and Jonathan Castillo, 18, were charged with murder and larceny of a motor vehicle.

On May 13, CMPD responded to a call in the 6800 block of Elm Forest Drive. A 911 caller said a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle while another advised that someone was underneath a car and shots had been fired.

Upon their arrival, officers said they found a man under the vehicle. Nicholas Antoine Boger, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide unit detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

