CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- UNC Charlotte chancellor Phil Dubois announced that the school's board of trustees voted to keep Jerry Richardson's name on the school's football stadium.

Both the stadium and the field at UNC Charlotte's football stadium are named after Richardson who donated $10 million to help start the Charlotte 49ers football program.

The agreement pays UNCC $1 million every year from 2013 until 2022.

Calls for a possible name change had come after allegations of sexual misconduct were brought against Richardson in 2017.

The NFL fined Richardson $2.7 million in June after conducting an investigation into claims that he made payouts to former employees for inappropriate workplace comments and conduct.

