Here's how Charlotte-area United Methodist pastors are reacting as United Methodist Church split in acceptance of LGBTQ rights

At the beginning of May, a new Global Methodist Church formed based on more conservative ideas.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The United Methodist Church isn't feeling very united recently after a difference of opinion surrounding LGBTQ acceptance within the church ultimately led to a split.

Now the Global Methodist Church has emerged rooted in more traditional and conservative ideas.

"From the very beginning, the church has held that the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with the scriptures and this really is coming to a head," Senior Pastor John Woods of First United Methodist Church in Conover said.

For now, he said his congregation is still undecided about whether they want to stay with UMC or split off with the new denomination. Pastor Woods added at this time there is still a lot of uncertainty.

“What the split means, what churches are going to be allowed to do as far as keeping their property, and what payments need to be made to UMC in order to separate," Woods said.

Meanwhile, other congregations including First United Methodist Church in Uptown Charlotte say they plan to stick with UMC and continue their call toward acceptance for everyone.

“We feel that people who are LGBTQ are folks that God has created," Rev. Dr. Valerie Rosenquist, senior pastor at First United Methodist Church, said. “Grace, inclusion, the marginalized -- and we’re actually committed to the roots of Methodism.”

The next general conference for the United Methodist Church is set to take place in 2024 where the denominational divide is expected to be addressed.