CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Motorized scooters are officially coming back to the Queen City.

Charlotte city leaders say they've reached a deal that gives the "green light" to some 300 scooters. The news comes after a bike-sharing company Lime put the scooters across uptown Charlotte without permission from city leaders.

The company was ordered to take the scooters off the streets but starting Tuesday, you'll be able to use them again.

"We filed for our permit today (Monday), and appreciate the city’s collaborative efforts in working to approve our application in a timely manner. We expect to resume scooter operations by tomorrow (Tuesday) morning, and look forward to serving the community of Charlotte with our scooters again," said Mary Caroline Pruitt, LimeBike communications manager.

© 2018 WCNC