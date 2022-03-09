Uptown Charlotte shows signs of economic recovery

These last two years during the pandemic were tough for Uptown, visitors dropped dramatically.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Uptown Charlotte is making a comeback. Dozens of businesses were forced to close during the pandemic, while some businesses had employees work from home.

Now, Uptown is humming with activity. From Charlotte FC soccer fans over the weekend to foot traffic into local restaurants, Uptown is showing signs of life again.

“It’s an exciting time for our city," at-large Charlotte City Council Member Dimple Ajmera said.

Adam Rhew with Charlotte Center City Partners said the key to economic recovery is the return of workers, many of who have been doing their jobs remotely for over a year now.

“Having the major employers -- Bank of America, Truist, Honeywell -- those companies bringing their employees back to Uptown is a really big deal," Rhew said.

Rhew said Uptown is likely to make a strong economic recovery, but the area will also have to readjust.

“We need people living in Uptown, we need people working in Uptown, we need people coming for all kinds of leisure activities," Rhew said. “It is Charlotte FC and the bars and restaurants reopening and it's finding new ways for people to fall in love with this place."

One Uptown restaurant, Dandelion Market, recently announced that after two years, they plan to reopen their doors to customers.

Another topic of discussion is the Epicentre: On Monday, there will be a hearing that will determine its fate.

“It’s disappointing to see that it is going through the foreclosure process,” Ajmera said.

The property owner defaulted on an $80 million-plus loan.

WCNC Charlotte's Lexi Wilson asked Ajmera if the Epicentre would be able to bounce back.

"Absolutely we are seeing the clear signs," Ajmera said. "We are anxious to see who will be the next management."

The Epicentre will likely be put up for auction following the hearing.

Dandelion Market has plans to reopen in April.