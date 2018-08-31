CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- While addressing a crowd at Central Piedmont Community College Friday, President Donald Trump told a gathered crowd that Lake Norman is the largest man-made lake in the world.

His exact quote was:

“You know where my club is right? Trump National And it’s a very big success on Lake Norman. Beautiful. Largest man-made lake in the world by far. Right?”

THE QUESTION

Is Lake Norman the largest man-made lake in the world?

THE ANSWER

No, Lake Norman isn’t the largest man-made lake in the world or even the country. It does hold the title of the largest man-made lake in North Carolina.

Lake Kariba in Zambia and Zimbabwe holds the title of the largest man-made lake with a surface area of 2,085 square miles and a volume of 185 cubic kilometers.

For comparison, Lake Norman has a surface area of 49.81 square miles and a volume of 1.34 cubic kilometers.

WHAT WE FOUND

According to NCPedia.org, Lake Norman is the state’s largest man-made lake. That claim is backed up by information published by North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality

However, according to information published by Stanford University, Lake Norman doesn’t even make the top 10 largest U.S Reservoirs.

According to Worldlakes.org, Lake Kariba is the largest man-made lake by a large degree.

We Can Verify that President Trump’s claim the Lake Norman is the largest man-made lake in the world is False.

