Veterans Day events scheduled across the Charlotte area

Events are planned in North Carolina and South Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People across the Carolinas will have multiple opportunities to celebrate veterans this week.

Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11, and below is a look at some of the events scheduled for the day.

Concord is partnering with Cabarrus County and the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County to host a Veterans Day drive-thru tribute and televised special honoring local veterans.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County. People will be able to greet veterans with cheers and thank you signs as they parade through the parking lot. The first 300 veterans will receive appreciation bags filled with cards from local students, Food Lion gift cards and goodies from community partners, chamber members and county departments.

"Reflections of Service" will be televised at 11 a.m. on Cabarrus County TV, the county's YouTube page and Facebook.

In Charlotte, the Carolinas' Veterans Day Festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Truist Field. The event is sponsored by Veterans Bridge Home, the Charlotte Knights, Lowe's and Truist

The celebration will begin at 9 a.m. with an all-abilities bootcamp workout, followed by a veteran business expo featuring veteran-owned businesses and those catering to veteran consumers, and will end with a recognition of people and corporate contributions the local veteran community.

You can check out the event's schedule by visiting the event's website.

The Town of Davidson is also inviting community members to join on the steps of town hall for their Veterans Day event at 11 a.m. The program will feature a keynote address from retired Col. Aaron Steffens of the United States Air Force.

Gastonia will also hold a Veterans Day parade. You can learn more about the event below:

It will start at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Broad Street and Main Avenue in Gastonia. The parade route will travel:

• West on Main Avenue through Downtown Gastonia.

• South on South Street, crossing Franklin Boulevard.

• East on Second Avenue, ending at Memorial Hall at 109 W. Second Avenue.

Street closures include: Franklin Boulevard to Long Avenue on Broad and Main Avenue from S. Oakland Street to S. Avon Street will be closed at 9 a.m. The parade route will close 10-15 minutes prior to start time. Franklin Boulevard will shut down as the first groups turn onto S. South Street from Main Avenue.

SOUTH CAROLINA

The City of Rock Hill is holding two events on Veterans Day

9 AM : A brief dedication program will be held to designate the Charlotte Avenue bridge across Dave Lyle Boulevard as the Purple Heart Bridge in recognition of Rock Hill being proclaimed a Purple Heart City. The Purple Heart is a United States military decoration awarded in the name of the President to those wounded or killed while serving with the U.S. military. The bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic during the dedication. Suggested parking: On-street parking in the vicinity, as well as nearby Cedar Crest Park and Glencairn Garden.

10 AM: The City's annual Tribute to Veterans program will be held at nearby Glencairn Garden at the Veterans Garden (825 Edgemont Avenue). Local veterans and others will participate in this patriotic community event as we thank our veterans for their service to our country.

Fort Mill will hold its annual Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11. That is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at 106, N. White Street.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts