Vice-President Kamala Harris will be in Columbia this week. Here's Why

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Vice-President Kamala Harris will make a stop in Columbia this week to attend a Democratic fundraising event.

Harris is set to speak at the Blue Palmetto Dinner being held at the Columbia Convention Center at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 10 . The annual event is a chance for state party leaders to invite a prominent national Democratic politicians to the state.

The event was not held the last two years.

This year's event will celebrate the life and contributions of Dick Riley, who was former governor of South Carolina from 1979 to 1987. He later served as U.S. Education Secretary from 1993 to 2001.

Tickets for the event range from $50 to $5,000 depending on the donation made.

Harris last came to South Carolina in June of 2021 to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. During that visit, she made stops in the Greenville area.